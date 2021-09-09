ATHEX: Index loses its grip on 900 points

The prospect of the European Central Bank curtailing its extraordinary bond-buying program, based on the ECB board decision on Thursday, brought fresh losses for Greek stocks, with the benchmark dropping below the 900-point mark, a 13-session low. This pressure was observed in all sectors, with trading volume growing too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 899.22 points, shedding 0.69% from Wednesday’s 905.48 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.63% to end at 2,162.87 points.

The banks index gave up 0.43%, as National fell 1.70%, Piraeus conceded 1.40% and Eurobank declined 1.12%, just as Alpha advanced 1.23%.

Coca-Cola HBC sank 3%, Ellaktor eased 1.60%, Viohalco parted with 1.50% and Public Power Corporation lost 1.33%, while Sarantis improved 1.81%, Aegean Airways rose 0.95% and Jumbo collected 0.92%.

In total 49 stocks posted gains, 70 registered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €60.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.35% to close at 68.30 points.