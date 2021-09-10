ATHEX: Uptick sends index back over 900 pts

The moderate gains that bank stocks secured for the benchmark on Friday did not suffice to avert a net weekly loss for the main index at Athinon Avenue. They did suffice, however, for the main index to recapture the 900-point mark, with the next critical day now being Friday, September 17, with the triple witching and the index rebalancing scheduled then.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 901.13 points, adding 0.21% to Thursday’s 899.22 points. On a weekly basis it shrank 1.52%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.24% to end at 2,168.13 points, but the mid-cap index contracted 0.61%.

The banks index augmented 0.93% on Piraeus jumping 4.34%, National grabbing 1.57% and Eurobank improving 0.77%, as Alpha was down 0.43%. Ellaktor fetched 3.76%, ElvalHalcor advanced 2.65%, PPC grew 2.27% and OTE telecom earned 2.18%.

In total 46 stocks notched up gains, 65 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s €79.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.50% to 67.96 points.