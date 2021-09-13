ATHEX: Moderate stock gains following TIF

The Greek stock market didn’t react with great enthusiasm to the government announcements in Thessaloniki, but still gave blue chips and the benchmark a bit of a push, although the majority of stocks sustained losses. A key part in Monday’s benchmark increase was played by Public Power Corporation’s stock, which soared 6.06% thanks to last Friday’s news on the part privatization of its subsidiary DEDDIE.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 905.37 points, adding 0.47% to Friday’s 901.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.50% to end up at 2,179.06 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.17%.

The banks index advanced 0.52%, as Alpha improved 0.87%, Eurobank rose 0.60%, Piraeus earned 0.14% and National notched up 0.04%.

Besides PPC, there was a significant rise for Viohalco (up 3.07%) and ElvalHalcor (2.27%), as Ellaktor parted with 2.32%.

In total 43 stocks reported gains, 66 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 61.7 million euros, up from Friday’s €55.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.68% to 67.50 points.