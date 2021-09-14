ATHEX: Small gains for bourse benchmark

Non-bank blue chips kept the main index at Athinon Avenue in positive territory on Tuesday after a mixed session that ended with rising stocks maintaining a narrow lead over the losers. Traders would be forgiven for saving their energy for Friday’s session, which is expected to see the month’s highest turnover due to the triple witching and the index restructuring.

The benchmark of the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) closed at 906.81 points, adding 0.16% to Monday’s 905.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index also expanded 0.16% to end up at 2,182.66 points.

The banks index registered a marginal rise of 0.05%, as Piraeus climbed 1.72%, Eurobank earned 0.93%, National parted with 0.63% and Alpha gave up 0.86%.

Gaming company OPAP rose 1.75% and Terna Energy advanced 1.52%, while Ellaktor shrank 2.03% and EYDAP was down 1.90%.

In total 56 stocks secured gains, 51 conceded losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €61.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.37% to close at 67.75 points.