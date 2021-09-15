ATHEX: Small losses for majority of local stocks
Investors in Greek stocks proved quite indifferent to the Moody’s estimate on Wednesday that the local economy will grow spectacularly this year by 8.2%, leaving the benchmark at Athinon Avenue with minor losses. Just a handful of blue chips resisted the pressure.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 904.10 points, shedding 0.30% from Tuesday’s 906.81 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.28% to end at 2,176.47 points.
The banks index declined 0.70%, with Alpha giving up 1.61%, Eurobank conceding 0.45% and Piraeus parting with 0.21%, as National advanced 0.24%.
Among the other blue chips, ElvalHalcor jumped 3.79%, Jumbo improved 2.71% and Viohalco earned 1.91%, while Public Power Corporation declined 1.92%, Piraeus Port Authority sank 1.74%, Hellenic Petroleum fell 1.18% and Ellaktor was down 1%.
In total 38 stocks recorded gains, 66 sustained losses and 17 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 45.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €56.2 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.25% to close at 67.58 points.