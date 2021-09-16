ATHEX: Convincing gains for most stocks

Friday’s September triple witching session follows a day of more convincing growth at the Greek bourse, with bank stocks finally recovering on the growing number of positive corporate reports for the first half of the year, and the trend for growth recorded on Thursday across eurozone markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 909.16 points, adding 0.56% to Wednesday’s 904.10 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.79% to end up at 2,193.71 points.

The banks index augmented 1.32%, with National earning 2.78%, Alpha growing 2.08% and Eurobank collecting 0.36%, as Piraeus conceded 0.64% and mid-cap Attica Bank slumped 18.20%.

OPAP gaming company outperformed, rising 2.85%, followed by Viohalco (up 1.46%), Motor Oil (1.36%) and Coca-Cola HBC (1.14%). EYDAP fell 1.16% and OTE telecom parted with 1.07%.

In total 63 stocks made gains, 44 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.1 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €45.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.61% to close at 67.17 points.