ATHEX: Stocks dip but momentum still strong

Despite the minor drop in the benchmark at Athinon Avenue, traders showed keen interest in local stocks for the second day in a row on Tuesday. The session ended with the winners taking a clear lead over the losers, as mid-caps headed higher and turnover remained satisfactory. It remains to be seen whether the bourse can build on its recent momentum over the rest of the week and approach the 1,000-point mark, unseen in seven years.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 920.52 points, shedding 0.08% from Monday’s 921.26 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.32% to end at 2,217.53 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.25%.

The banks index declined 0.78%, as Eurobank lost 1.56% and National fell 1.30%. Piraeus stayed put and Alpha rose 0.09%.

Jumbo parted with 2.85%, while Terna Energy climbed 3.69%, Hellenic Exchanges earned 2.63% and PPC grew 2.35%.

In total 59 stocks posted gains, 43 registered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 77 million euros, down from Monday’s €79.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to close at 66.35 points.