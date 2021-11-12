ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Weekly rise of 0.78% for benchmark

athex-weekly-rise-of-0-78-for-benchmark

Despite suffering a fourth consecutive session of losses on Friday, the benchmark of the Greek stock market ended the week with gains, courtesy of the strong rise recorded on Monday.

Sellers dominated banks on Friday, with the growth of energy stocks not sufficing to offset pressure on other blue chips. This time mid-caps did not come to the rescue either.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 913.94 points, shedding 0.42% from Thursday’s 917.80 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 0.78%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.45% to end at 2,202.72 points, and the banks index declined 1.21% as National parted with 3.14%, Piraeus conceded 1.98%, Eurobank fell 0.63% and Alpha dropped 0.32%.

Piraeus Port eased 2.37%, OTE lost 2.33% and OPAP decreased 1.48%, but Hellenic Petroleum jumped 3.62%, Mytilineos climbed 1.67% and Terna Energy rose 1.56%.

In total 49 stocks secured gains, 57 took losses and 19 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 66.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s €68.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1% to close at 66.55 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-stock-market-maintains-fine-balance
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market maintains fine balance

athex-mid-caps-offset-losses-by-blue-chips
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mid-caps offset losses by blue chips

athex-stocks-dip-but-momentum-still-strong
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks dip but momentum still strong

stock-index-climbs-to-10-week-high
STOCKS

Stock index climbs to 10-week high

athex-bourse-drop-contained-in-last-stretch
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse drop contained in last stretch

athex-index-offsets-earlier-losses-by-closing
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index offsets earlier losses by closing