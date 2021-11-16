ATHEX: Trade session dominated by PPC stock

Public Power Corporation’s new shares eclipsed the competition in Tuesday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue, accounting for some 77% of the day’s turnover. Their listing on the local stock market came a few days after the utility’s share capital increase. Banks played second fiddle, despite their significant growth on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 909.99 points, shedding 0.07% from Monday’s 910.63 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.05% to end at 2,191.18 points.

Τhe banks index expanded 1.43%, as National jumped 2.99%, Eurobank earned 1.27%, Piraeus improved 0.91% and Alpha was up 0.82%.

As of Wednesday PPC joins the MSCI Standard Greece index, becoming its sixth component. On Tuesday the utility’s stock dropped 4.37% and its turnover came to over 234 million euros.

In total 52 stocks posted gains, 58 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €304.8 million, up from Monday’s €62.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.06% to close at 67.41 points.