ECONOMY

Construction materials costs for new homes up 7.1% in December

construction-materials-costs-for-new-homes-up-7-1-in-december

Construction materials for new homes were 7.1% higher in December 2021 than in the same month in the previous year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Tuesday.

The biggest yearly increases were in electric energy (44.9%), diesel fuel (27.7%), steel reinforcing rods (19.3%), cupreous pipes (16.9%) and copper pipes (14.6%).

At the other end of the scale, the increases in emulsion paint (3.1%), cement (2.9%) and marble slabs (2.8) were less severe.

Shopping
READ MORE
e-shop-fined-e70000-for-not-delivering-goods
NEWS

E-shop fined €70,000 for not delivering goods

[AP]
NEWS

Over 16 firms under investigation for face-mask price gouging

[InTime News]
NEWS

Stores remain open for Christmas shoppers on Sunday

stores-adjust-hours-for-christmas
SHOPPING

Stores adjust hours for Christmas

[Kostas Apostolos/Intime News]
NEWS

New restrictions go into effect to save Christmas

shops-can-serve-customers-with-click-away-system-says-minister
NEWS

Shops can serve customers with ‘click-away’ system, says minister