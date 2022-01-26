Construction materials costs for new homes up 7.1% in December

Construction materials for new homes were 7.1% higher in December 2021 than in the same month in the previous year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Tuesday.

The biggest yearly increases were in electric energy (44.9%), diesel fuel (27.7%), steel reinforcing rods (19.3%), cupreous pipes (16.9%) and copper pipes (14.6%).

At the other end of the scale, the increases in emulsion paint (3.1%), cement (2.9%) and marble slabs (2.8) were less severe.