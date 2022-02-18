ATHEX: Mixed day ends week of decline

The trading week at the Greek bourse ended with a mixed session on Friday that saw blue chips finish almost unchanged and the mid-caps index posting small gains, as investors appeared reserved about what the weekend may bring in Ukraine. Rising stocks narrowly outnumbered the losers, while the benchmark offset its morning losses and closed the day with a negligible rise.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 955.93 points, adding 0.06% to Thursday’s 955.37 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.56%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.02%, ending at 2,338 points, though the mid-cap index expanded 0.36%.

The banks index slipped 0.16%, as National dropped 0.80% and Alpha eased 0.72%, while Piraeus earned 1.03% and Eurobank collected 0.44%. ElvalHalcor jumped 4.89% and Viohalco climbed 1.85%.

In total 53 stocks notched up gains, 48 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last six weeks, amounting to 47.55 million euros, down from Thursday’s €55.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.21% to close at 71.02 points.