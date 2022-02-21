ATHEX: Benchmark quietly slips below 950 pts

The yo-yoing of developments with regard to Ukraine continues to affect the Greek stock market too, on another day with shallow turnover, partly due to the holiday in the US. The benchmark slipped just below the 950-point mark on Monday after a universal move southward at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 949.26 points, shedding 0.70% from Friday’s 955.93 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.76%, ending at 2,320.15 points.

The banks index declined 0.83%, as Alpha sank 2.03%, National gave up 1.59% and Piraeus parted with 0.13%, while Eurobank advanced 0.66%.

Among the other blue chips, Coca-Cola HBC slumped 3.15%, OPAP gaming company shrank 1.53%, Viohalco fell 1.50% and Jumbo dropped 1.49%, as Quest Holdings improved 2.45%, Ellaktor earned 1.83% and Public Power Corporation increased 1.16%.

In total 32 stocks secured gains, 70 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.9 million euros, up from last Friday’s €47.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.30% to close at 70.81 points.