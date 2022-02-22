ATHEX: Moderate fall after slump at start of trade

Losing stocks may have outnumbered the winners by a three-to-one ratio at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday, but the overall decline of the Greek bourse was fairly moderate, given the opening that saw the benchmark plunge almost 2% in the first few minutes on developments in Ukraine. Eventually it was Coca-Cola HBC’s results that swayed the majority of stocks and the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 944.18 points, shedding 0.54% from Monday’s 949.26 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.45%, ending at 2,309.72 points.

The banks index lost 0.54%, as National gave up 1.28%, Eurobank contracted 0.52%, Piraeus conceded 0.19% and Alpha slipped 0.15%. CCHBC tumbled 3.36%, Quest Holdings sank 2.91% and Sarantis was down 2.29%, while Hellenic Petroleum rose 1.82% and OTE telecom earned 1.31%.

In total, 25 stocks reported gains, 75 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79 million euros, up from Monday’s €50.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.32% to close at 71.12 points.