ATHEX: Caution seen in return to stock buying

The Greek stock market benchmark on Wednesday covered all of the ground it had lost on Tuesday, as traders displayed wary optimism the crisis in Ukraine would not escalate further and any hostilities would be contained within the territory controlled by the Russian-speaking population. There is also interest in today’s announcement of the 2021 financial results of blue chips OTE telecom and Hellenic Petroleum.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 949.22 points, adding 0.53% to Tuesday’s 944.18 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.39%, ending at 2,318.83 points.

The banks index advanced 0.62%, as National grew 1.58%, Piraeus rose 1.09% and Eurobank collected 0.40%. Alpha was a non-mover.

Coca-Cola HBC continued its decline, falling 2.20%, owing to its exposure in Russia and Ukraine. Hellenic Petroleum jumped 4.03% and Motor Oil augmented 3.52%.

In total, 61 stocks posted gains, 39 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €79 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.32% to 70.18 points.