ECONOMY

Airports see 261% more passengers this year

airports-see-261-more-passengers-this-year

Passenger traffic at Greek airports jumped 261.6% to around 2.6 million in the first two months of 2022 compared with 718,330 in the corresponding period last year, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a report on Wednesday.

The report said that scheduled flights at Greek airports totaled 35,095 in the January-February period, of which 22,063 were domestic and 13,032 international, an increase of 75.5% compared with the same period in 2021.

In comparison with the first two months of 2019, passenger traffic was 37.8% lower and flights down 16.7%.

In February, passenger traffic totaled 1,347,795, up 305.7% from February 2021, while flights totaled 16,877 (10,749 domestic and 6,128 international), up 81.7%.

International passenger traffic soared 537.2% in February 2022 compared with February 2021 (50,410).

Travel
READ MORE
more-flights-to-greece-from-riyadh
ECONOMY

More flights to Greece from Riyadh

kyvernitis-travel-group-at-posidonia-2022
ECONOMY

Kyvernitis Travel Group at Posidonia 2022

kikilias-seeks-to-enhance-tourism-flows-from-romania
ECONOMY

Kikilias seeks to enhance tourism flows from Romania

[Louiza Vrad/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Acropolis top of the world in short-term rentals

airport-traffic-expected-to-top-that-recorded-last-year
TRANSPORT

Airport traffic expected to top that recorded last year

greece-expects-tourism-boost-from-australia
ECONOMY

Greece expects tourism boost from Australia