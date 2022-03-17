Airports see 261% more passengers this year

Passenger traffic at Greek airports jumped 261.6% to around 2.6 million in the first two months of 2022 compared with 718,330 in the corresponding period last year, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a report on Wednesday.

The report said that scheduled flights at Greek airports totaled 35,095 in the January-February period, of which 22,063 were domestic and 13,032 international, an increase of 75.5% compared with the same period in 2021.

In comparison with the first two months of 2019, passenger traffic was 37.8% lower and flights down 16.7%.

In February, passenger traffic totaled 1,347,795, up 305.7% from February 2021, while flights totaled 16,877 (10,749 domestic and 6,128 international), up 81.7%.

International passenger traffic soared 537.2% in February 2022 compared with February 2021 (50,410).