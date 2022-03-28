seafair-to-demonstrate-new-software-features-at-posidonia

New York-based startup Seafair has chosen Posidonia to make its international shipping exhibition debut following its launch in 2020.

At the event in Athens, scheduled for June 6-10, the software provider of crew software and digital manning services plans to launch new functionality features of its technology platform, which it will demonstrate at its stand.

The innovative company is pitching itself on the seafarer shortage issue, which became most acute during the early stages of the pandemic, and which continues to present the maritime community with many challenges.

“We expect officer shortages and charterer needs in the dry sector to increase further, making seafarer acquisition and development even more demanding for shipping companies,” said Agapitos Diakogiannis, founder and CEO.

As a result of these observations, the company believes that crewing requirements will become stricter in the dry sector, and a company’s crewing performance will affect the commerciality of its fleet.

“With so many variables changing since Posidonia 2018, it’s great to see more shipping companies viewing data and technology as a source of competitive advantage,” Diakogiannis added.