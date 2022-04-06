ATHEX: Uncertainty has market in decline

Athinon Avenue was no exception to Wednesday’s rule that had most stock markets in the northern hemisphere suffer losses. The prospect of new sanctions against Russia, which may also have an indirect impact on the Greek economy, led the benchmark to a second session of decline in a row. True, most Greek stocks came off the day’s bottom point, but stayed in the red.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 884.20 points, shedding 0.95% from Tuesday’s 892.68 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.03%, ending at 2,140.20 points.

The banks index was down 2.21%, as Eurobank sank 3.07%, Piraeus conceded 2.07%, Alpha gave up 1.87% and National fell 1.54%.

Terna Energy lost 2.11%, Aegean Airlines dropped 1.97% and Viohalco parted with 1.94%, but Ellaktor earned 1.10%, OPAP improved 0.74% and Jumbo advanced 0.58%.

In total 31 stocks posted gains, 68 endured losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €71.2 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.60% to close at 67.55 points.