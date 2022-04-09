ECONOMY

GNTO sees big increase in holiday bookings by Belgians

A substantial increase in early bookings and airline tickets from Belgium to Greece, with the addition of more direct flights to 20 Greek destinations, was recorded during the 63rd Salon des Vacances exhibition held in Brussels, with the participation of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) office in the Low Countries.

GNTO took part in the exhibition with a 200-square meter pavilion and a number of co-exhibitors, including the Greek regions of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Central Macedonia, Epirus, North Aegean, Crete, Ionian Islands and Central Greece, as well as the municipalities of Volos and Eastern and Western Samos, the tourism organization of Halkidiki and enterprises of the tourism sector.

The exhibition had 156 exhibitors and 128 co-exhibitors from 46 destinations, while 28,695 individuals and 130 journalists visited the exhibition.

