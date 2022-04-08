ATHEX: Greek stock index cracks 900 points

The positive outlook of and comments about the Greek economy resulted in a snap rebound of local stocks on Friday, taking the benchmark at Athinon Avenue to a six-week high and above the psychologically important level of 900 points. The net balance for the week also swung to a surplus.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 906.26 points, adding 1.73% to Thursday’s 890.85 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.75%. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.96%, ending at 2,197.38 points.

The banks index rose 1.39%, with National improving 3.68%, Alpha grabbing 1.36% and Piraeus up 0.66%. Eurobank stayed put.

Titan Cement soared 6.46%, OTE telecom advanced 4.28%, Jumbo gained 4.12%, OPAP gaming company augmented 3.43% and Hellenic Petroleum collected 2.30%, as Motor Oil parted with 1.22%.

In total 66 stocks registered gains, 34 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 75.8 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €49.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.42% to close at 67.18 points.