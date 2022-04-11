ATHEX: Three factors send bourse index higher

A slow start to the week’s first bourse session at Athinon Avenue was followed by a buying spree that sent the majority of stocks higher and gave the Athens benchmark gains in excess of 1% thanks to a combination of factors: They were the likely re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron, a favorable report on the Greek economy by Goldman Sachs, and the state measures supporting household incomes and therefore consumption.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 917.52 points, adding 1.24% to Friday’s 906.26 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.54%, ending at 2,231.13 points.

The banks index advanced 1.34%, as Eurobank augmented 4.03%, National grew 1.96%, while Alpha lost 1.17% and Piraeus fell 1.02%. Public Power Corporation soared 7.37%, Piraeus Port jumped 4.82% and Jumbo collected 4.17%, as Ellaktor parted with 2.92%.

In total 60 stocks showed gains, 41 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s €75.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange inched up 0.04% to close at 67.21 points.