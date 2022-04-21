Cyprus eases its Covid restrictions

The Republic of Cyprus’ cabinet in Nicosia has approved a further relaxation of the pandemic measures, starting on Good Friday as people in Cyprus get ready for Orthodox Easter, and becoming increasingly bolder next month.

Following a cabinet meeting chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday, a set of pandemic measure relaxations was decided upon including abolishing restrictions for home gatherings and doing away with Safe Pass – a measure restricting people’s access to public spaces based on health conditions – that has already been removed in many places.

Starting April 22, in addition to abolishing restrictions for home gatherings, there will be no Safe Pass checks in outdoor areas of establishments such as restaurants and entertainment venues. Face masks also won’t be required for waiters and other staff working outside.

On May 15, Safe Pass inspections will be suspended everywhere except restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment venues, senior care facilities, hospitals and clinics, as well as other closed structures. Additional measures regarding rapid tests will also come into effect in mid-May, including recommendations for optional screenings.