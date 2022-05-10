European resources to be spent on skills training

More than 1.2 billion euros will go to offering skills and employment to over half a million workers and jobless people in Greece through European resources in the next few years, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas and Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said during a visit to a professional school of the Manpower Organization (OAED) in Aigaleo, western Athens, on the occasion of Europe Day.

Students told the officials there is great demand in the market for jobs such as fridge and air conditioning installation experts and electricians.

The OAED schools combine theory with on-the-job-training at private and public corporations.