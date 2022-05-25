Investment interest in Greece high at Davos

Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis had meetings with businessmen and top executives of companies and investment schemes from all over the world during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Investment interest in Greece is very high. For the first time our country has its own space in Davos, Greek House Davos,” Georgiadis said on Tuesday in an interview with Skai Radio.

He also stated that “more than 100 companies have expressed interest in meeting [him] and the other ministers [Deputy Development and Investment Minister Christos] Dimas and [Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis] Plakiotakis.”

Georgiadis added that the prime minister, who is expected to participate in the proceedings of the World Economic Forum in Davos, will have high-level meetings with big companies and large investment funds.