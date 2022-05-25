ECONOMY EMPLOYMENT

Clocking in and out of work with a smartphone app

Clocking in and out of work with a smartphone app

As of July 1, more than 150,000 workers at banks and major supermarket chains will be able to clock in and out of work using a simple app on their smartphones.

That digital labor card will be declared online and be available at the tap of a key to employees, employers and monitoring authorities, showing working hours, overtime, shifts, teleworking, breaks, days off and the holidays of every worker, starting with the above two sectors and expanding by the end of 2023 throughout domestic entrepreneurship.

Workers will declare arrival at and departure from work by scanning their Labor Card’s QR code.

