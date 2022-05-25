Mitsotakis meets with high-tech executives at Davos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, May 25, 2022. [Prime Minister’s Office]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Microsoft, Google and Meta executives on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos on Wednesday.

With Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith, Mitsotakis discussed progress in Microsoft’s investment in Greece that will create a hub with three data centers in Attica. Mitsotakis presented Greece’s progress in digitization of state and public services the last three years, and the rapid growth of the technology sector in Greece, including startups.

“If you ask Greeks today what the most successful reform implemented by the government is, 80% will tell you it’s the digital sector. The option of communicating with the state through your cellphone is revolutionary in Greece,” the premier noted.

Mitsotakis also met with President of Google’s Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Business and Operations Matt Brittin at Davos on Wednesday.

Among the issues discussed was the prospect of increasing Google’s investments in Greece, and the broader utilization of tools the company has already activated in Greece for digital training and entrepreneurship programs, especially in tourism. The company’s Blue Submarine Cable System, that will connect Italy, France, Greece and Israel with high-speed data cable systems, was also discussed.

Earlier, the Greek premier met with Meta’s President of Global Affairs Sir Nick Clegg, with whom he exchanged views on technological developments, the future of the internet and relevant opportunities.

Mitsotakis also visited Greek House Davos, which promotes Greece as an investment destination and highlights Greek entrepreneurship. [AMNA]