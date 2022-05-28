Saudi-Greek business forum set for Monday

The Saudi-Greek Business Forum will be held in Athens on Monday, May 30.

The forum will present potential collaborations in the sectors of shipping, tourism, energy, construction, innovation, agriculture and food.

Several Greek ministers and deputy ministers will have an opportunity to meet their Saudi counterparts, while at least 100 Greek businesses have expressed an interest in participating, said organizers.

Saudi Investments Minister Khalid Al Falih is heading his country’s broad delegation of seven deputy ministers and three general secretaries from the ministries of Energy, Environment, Tourism, Health, Science and Technology, Social Welfare, Telecoms and Islamic Affairs.

More than 50 Saudi business representatives from the banking and financial services sector, among others, will also attend the forum.