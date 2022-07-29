ECONOMY

Effort to extend direct flights from US to Greece till year-end

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai Radio on Thursday that the primary goal set for extending the tourism season seems to have been achieved, but the ministry is also working to extend direct flights between Athens and the US up to the end of the year.

“We hope that the tourism season will continue until December,” Kikilias said, adding that tourism is the country’s “heavy industry” as it supports primary production and Greek products, the commercial world and small and medium-sized family businesses.

The minister also referred to the decisive role Greek tourism played this year, with Athens International Airport not experiencing the same delays as other European hubs.

Travel Tourism Transport

