ECONOMY

Santorini tops regional Greek airports in traffic gains

Santorini tops regional Greek airports in traffic gains

Overall, Greece’s 14 largest regional airports saw their July arrivals rise 11.1% to 5.9 million passengers compared to the same month of 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic started, but gains have not been evenly distributed and, at four of them, arrivals still lag those of 2019.

The biggest gains were posted by Santorini (36.2%), Hania and Corfu, with about 21% each, Mykonos (16.6%) and Rhodes (10.4%).

On the other hand, in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest airport after Athens, arrivals were 9.6% lower than in 2019; other airports with lower arrivals than in 2019 include Mytilene (-13.3%), Kavala (-12.8%) and Skiathos (-6.8%).

Tourism Transport Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Effort to extend direct flights from US to Greece till year-end
ECONOMY

Effort to extend direct flights from US to Greece till year-end

Island-hopping’s new heights
TOURISM

Island-hopping’s new heights

BA canceling more summer flights
ECONOMY

BA canceling more summer flights

Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India
ECONOMY

Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service
ECONOMY

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service

Condor welcomed back after 25 years
ECONOMY

Condor welcomed back after 25 years