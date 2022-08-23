ECONOMY

ATHEX drifts further from 900 points

Greek stocks dropped for the second session in a row on Tuesday, as banks and selected blue chips came under pressure.

The ATHEX benchmark index closed at 891.46 points, down 0.46%, on turnover of €51.85 million.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.57% to 2,156.33 points, while mid-caps declined 0.50% to 1,380.97 points. Banks dipped even further, 1.23%, closing at 592.35 points.

Among blue chips, the biggest losses were registered by metals group ELVALHalcor (-2.33%) and Piraeus Bank (-2.02%). Gainers were led by refiner HELPE (2.73%), while toy firm Jumbo and construction group Ellaktor gained over 1%.

“Inevitably, topping 900 points will have to wait until the macroeconomic environment improves convincingly,” said analyst Dimitris Tzanas of Cyclos Securities.

