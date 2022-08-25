ECONOMY

Stocks rally despite weak banks

Stocks rally despite weak banks
[AP]

Greek stocks rallied toward the close of Wednesday’s session to end in positive territory, despite the weakness of banks, the Athens market’s mainstay.

The benchmark index gained 0.10% to close at 892.37 points on turnover of €60.38 million.

Blue chips ended 0.09% lower, at 2,154 points, and mid-caps dropped 0.04%, to 1,381.58. Banks slumped 1.63%, to 582.72 points.

Construction group GEK Terna was the top blue chip performer, gaining 3.09%; cosmetics firm Sarantis, refinery Motor Oil and Terna Energy all gained over 2%.

Metals group Viohalco registered the most losses by a blue chip, more than 2%, followed by the “big four banks” – Piraeus, Alpha, National and EFG Eurobank – toy firm Jumbo, PPC and construction group Ellaktor, all dropping over 1%.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX drifts further from 900 points
ECONOMY

ATHEX drifts further from 900 points

Banks help ASE limit its losses
ECONOMY

Banks help ASE limit its losses

Stocks again end short of 900 points
ECONOMY

Stocks again end short of 900 points

Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 
ECONOMY

Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 

Stocks up 0.13%, banks slide lower
ECONOMY

Stocks up 0.13%, banks slide lower

Stocks rise, trade volume doubles
ECONOMY

Stocks rise, trade volume doubles