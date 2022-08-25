Stocks rally despite weak banks
Greek stocks rallied toward the close of Wednesday’s session to end in positive territory, despite the weakness of banks, the Athens market’s mainstay.
The benchmark index gained 0.10% to close at 892.37 points on turnover of €60.38 million.
Blue chips ended 0.09% lower, at 2,154 points, and mid-caps dropped 0.04%, to 1,381.58. Banks slumped 1.63%, to 582.72 points.
Construction group GEK Terna was the top blue chip performer, gaining 3.09%; cosmetics firm Sarantis, refinery Motor Oil and Terna Energy all gained over 2%.
Metals group Viohalco registered the most losses by a blue chip, more than 2%, followed by the “big four banks” – Piraeus, Alpha, National and EFG Eurobank – toy firm Jumbo, PPC and construction group Ellaktor, all dropping over 1%.