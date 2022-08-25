Stocks gain despite late selling

Greek stocksgained slightly Thursday, but finished off intraday highs, as late-session selling of heavyweight stocks on the ATHEX benchmark index kept the market from topping 900 points.

ATHEX gained 0.42% to close at 896.12 points on turnover of €58.95 million.

The blue chip index gained 0.49% to close at 2,164.79, while mid-caps did even better, rising 1.22% to 1,398.37 points. Banks ended at 589.27 points, up 1.12%.

The top gainers among blue chips were refiner HELPE and energy group Mytilineos, both rising over 2%. On the hand, other bottler Coca-Cola HBC dropped 2.06% and cosmetics company Sarantis 1.75%.

The market’s rise since the July 6 year-low has more than made up for the earlier slump. By contrast, most major markets are still in negative territory for 2022.