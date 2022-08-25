ECONOMY

Stocks gain despite late selling

Stocks gain despite late selling

Greek stocksgained slightly Thursday, but finished off intraday highs, as late-session selling of heavyweight stocks on the ATHEX benchmark index kept the market from topping 900 points.

ATHEX gained 0.42% to close at 896.12 points on turnover of €58.95 million.

The blue chip index gained 0.49% to close at 2,164.79, while mid-caps did even better, rising 1.22% to 1,398.37 points. Banks ended at 589.27 points, up 1.12%.

The top gainers among blue chips were refiner HELPE and energy group Mytilineos, both rising over 2%. On the hand, other bottler Coca-Cola HBC dropped 2.06% and cosmetics company Sarantis 1.75%.

The market’s rise since the July 6 year-low has more than made up for the earlier slump. By contrast, most major markets are still in negative territory for 2022.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stocks rally despite weak banks
ECONOMY

Stocks rally despite weak banks

ATHEX drifts further from 900 points
ECONOMY

ATHEX drifts further from 900 points

Banks help ASE limit its losses
ECONOMY

Banks help ASE limit its losses

Stocks again end short of 900 points
ECONOMY

Stocks again end short of 900 points

Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 
ECONOMY

Benchmark inches closer to 900 points 

Stocks up 0.13%, banks slide lower
ECONOMY

Stocks up 0.13%, banks slide lower