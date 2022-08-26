ECONOMY

Stocks fend off selling pressure

Greek stocks ended slightly down despite being under selling pressure almost throughout Friday’s session.

The general index ended 0.27% lower, at 893.74 points. Turnover was quite modest, at €33.91 million.

The blue chip index dropped 0.30%, to 2,158.35 points, while mid-caps rose 0.01%, ending at 1,398.53. Banks declined 0.51%, to 586.29 points.

Quest led all blue chips, gaining 4.19%. Alpha Bank, bottler Coca-Cola HBC, Lamda Development, power transmission operator ADMIE and the Public Power Corporation lost over 1%.

The Athens Stock Exchange has weathered the adverse conditions, including galloping natural gas prices and a strong rise in wholesale electricity prices quite well, noted Beta Securities analyst Manos Hatzidakis.

