ECONOMY

Bankers help sink stocks worldwide

Bankers help sink stocks worldwide

Greek stocks, like those in other markets, were hit hard Monday by talk among central bankers for the need for an aggressively tight monetary policy.

The bond market also helped hit stocks, as the market is now betting that the European Central Bank will raise rates in September 0.75% and not 0.50%. A further raise is expected in October.

Banks, all the other blue chips and mid-caps were among the stocks sold during the session.

The ATHEX general index dropped 2.85% to close at 868.25 points. Turnover was €61.5 million.

Blue chips declined 3.02% and mid-caps 2.51%.

Banks underperformed, dropping 4.07%, led by Piraeus Bank (-6.51%). Among the other ‘big four,’ National Bank ended 5.68% lower, Alpha Bank 3.73% and EFG Eurobank 2.34%.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stocks fend off selling pressure
ECONOMY

Stocks fend off selling pressure

Stocks gain despite late selling
ECONOMY

Stocks gain despite late selling

Stocks rally despite weak banks
ECONOMY

Stocks rally despite weak banks

ATHEX drifts further from 900 points
ECONOMY

ATHEX drifts further from 900 points

Banks help ASE limit its losses
ECONOMY

Banks help ASE limit its losses

Stocks again end short of 900 points
ECONOMY

Stocks again end short of 900 points