ASE fails to hold on to early gains

Greek stocks lost ground again Tuesday, despite a strong start that saw the Athens benchmark index rise as much as 1.3% early in the session.

The ATHEX closed 1.45% lower, at 855.70 points. Turnover was €53.24 million.

The blue chip index dropped 1.56%, to 2,060.53 points, while mid-caps ended 0.39% lower.

Banks underperformed again, with the sectoral sub-index losing 1.67%, ending at 553.01 points.

All big four banks lost ground: Alpha (-3.73%), Piraeus (-1.63%), Eurobank (-1.25%) and National Bank (-0.59%).

Cosmetics firm Sarantis had the biggest losses among blue chips (-5.54%), while only Coca-Cola HBC (1%), Piraeus Port Authority (0.53%) and Athens water and sewage company EYDAP (0.13%) ended with gains.

