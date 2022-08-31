Stocks end nearly flat on high turnover

Greek stocks were nearly unchanged Wednesday, moving within a narrow band throughout the session.

The ATHEX benchmark index closed at 856.36 points, a 0.08% rise. Turnover was €90.1 million, the majority of it on late portfolio restructuring after the announcement of the new makeup of the MSCI Greece Index.

The blue chip index ended unchanged at 2,060.62, while mid-caps declined 0.03%.

The banking sector index gained 0.54% to close at 555.98 points. Piraeus Bank led the gainers (2.24%), followed by National (1.13%) and Alpha (0.46%), while Eurobank was the only one of the big four to lose ground (-0.36%).

Refiner Motor Oil (2.24%) stood out among non-bank blue chips, while metals group ElvalHalcor, energy group Mytilineos and Piraeus Port gained more than 1%.