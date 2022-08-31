ECONOMY

Stocks end nearly flat on high turnover

Stocks end nearly flat on high turnover

Greek stocks were nearly unchanged Wednesday, moving within a narrow band throughout the session.

The ATHEX benchmark index closed at 856.36 points, a 0.08% rise. Turnover was €90.1 million, the majority of it on late portfolio restructuring after the announcement of the new makeup of the MSCI Greece Index.

The blue chip index ended unchanged at 2,060.62, while mid-caps declined 0.03%.

The banking sector index gained 0.54% to close at 555.98 points. Piraeus Bank led the gainers (2.24%), followed by National (1.13%) and Alpha (0.46%), while Eurobank was the only one of the big four to lose ground (-0.36%). 

Refiner Motor Oil (2.24%) stood out among non-bank blue chips, while metals group ElvalHalcor, energy group Mytilineos and Piraeus Port gained more than 1%.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ASE fails to hold on to early gains
ECONOMY

ASE fails to hold on to early gains

Bankers help sink stocks worldwide
ECONOMY

Bankers help sink stocks worldwide

Stocks fend off selling pressure
ECONOMY

Stocks fend off selling pressure

Stocks gain despite late selling
ECONOMY

Stocks gain despite late selling

Stocks rally despite weak banks
ECONOMY

Stocks rally despite weak banks

ATHEX drifts further from 900 points
ECONOMY

ATHEX drifts further from 900 points