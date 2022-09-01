ATHEX: Stock market closes on the session’s low

Stocks at Athinon Avenue took a dive on Thursday, with the benchmark ending the day on the session’s low amid domestic and international pressure that was also reflected in rising sovereign bond yields. Markets continue to await an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank, which many economists expect to come to 75 basis points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 843.17 points, shedding 1.54% from Thursday’s 856.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.58% to close at 2,028.15 points.

The banks index dropped 1.91%, as Eurobank gave up 2.86%, Alpha fell 1.62%, National declined 1.36% and Piraeus eased 0.95%.

Sarantis grabbed 3.65% and OPAP rose 1.29%, while Jumbo slumped 3.09%, Coca-Cola HBC parted with 2.88%, Motor Oil was down 2.60% and ElvalHalcor shrank 2.58%.

In total 23 stocks secured gains, 73 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 62.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €90.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.51% to close at 73.27 points.