ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market closes on the session’s low

ATHEX: Stock market closes on the session’s low

Stocks at Athinon Avenue took a dive on Thursday, with the benchmark ending the day on the session’s low amid domestic and international pressure that was also reflected in rising sovereign bond yields. Markets continue to await an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank, which many economists expect to come to 75 basis points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 843.17 points, shedding 1.54% from Thursday’s 856.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.58% to close at 2,028.15 points.

The banks index dropped 1.91%, as Eurobank gave up 2.86%, Alpha fell 1.62%, National declined 1.36% and Piraeus eased 0.95%.

Sarantis grabbed 3.65% and OPAP rose 1.29%, while Jumbo slumped 3.09%, Coca-Cola HBC parted with 2.88%, Motor Oil was down 2.60% and ElvalHalcor shrank 2.58%. 

In total 23 stocks secured gains, 73 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 62.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €90.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.51% to close at 73.27 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stocks end nearly flat on high turnover
ECONOMY

Stocks end nearly flat on high turnover

ASE fails to hold on to early gains
ECONOMY

ASE fails to hold on to early gains

Bankers help sink stocks worldwide
ECONOMY

Bankers help sink stocks worldwide

Stocks fend off selling pressure
ECONOMY

Stocks fend off selling pressure

Stocks gain despite late selling
ECONOMY

Stocks gain despite late selling

Stocks rally despite weak banks
ECONOMY

Stocks rally despite weak banks