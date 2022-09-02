ATHEX: Stocks lose 5.48% over week

The end of the week at the Athens bourse saw the benchmark rise slightly, mainly with the help of Public Power Corporation, but the majority of local stocks failed to join the recovery momentum of their European peers. The local market is keenly awaiting the European Central Bank’s next move and the announcements by the Greek prime minister next weekend in Thessaloniki.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 844.78 points, adding 0.19% to Thursday’s 843.17 points. On a weekly basis it declined 5.48%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.05% to close at 2,029.21 points, but the banks index contracted 0.78%.

PPC outperformed with its 6.11% jump, followed by Aegean Air (up 1.93%), Viohalco (1.78%) and Piraeus Bank (1.64%). National Bank fell 1.89% and Quest Holdings was down 1.61%.

In total 50 stocks enjoyed gains, 52 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 67.9 million euros, up from Thursday’s €62.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.30% to close at 73.05 points.