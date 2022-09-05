ATHEX: New slump for bourse benchmark

ECONOMY STOCKS

The natural gas tug-of-war between Russia and Western Europe had an immediate impact on eurozone stock markets, and Athinon Avenue was no exception on Monday: Its benchmark recorded significant losses, with four times as many falling stocks as gainers. Investors are awaiting the upcoming announcements by European energy ministers and the Commission on their response to Russian tactics with bated breath.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 829.34 points, shedding 1.83% from Friday’s 844.78 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.85% to close at 1,991.67 points.

The banks index slumped 1.95%, as Piraeus tumbled 3.51%, National lost 2.24%, Alpha conceded 1.67% and Eurobank gave up 1.45%. Mytilineos plunged 5.45%, EYDAP sank 4.64% and Viohalco was down 3.79%, while ADMIE Holdings advanced 1.69%.

In total 21 stocks secured gains, 82 registered losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69.5 million euros, up from last Friday’s €67.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.07% to close at 72.27 points.

Stocks

