ECONOMY

Corfu air arrivals break record in August

Corfu air arrivals break record in August

Almost 400,000 tourists traveled to the island of Corfu in August via Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport, exceeding all precedent, as 2,398 international flights landed last month – i.e. 200 more than in August 2019 and 38 more than July 2022.

“By end-October we will have had over 1.6 million air passenger arrivals, breaking the 2018 record of 1.5 million arrivals over the summer,” the president of the Corfu Civil Aviation Authority employees’ association, Dimitris Roussos, said.

Roughly 200,000 tourists are expected to land at Corfu airport this month and at least 100,000 in October, while 1.33 million tourists have arrived so far in the first eight months of 2022.

Tourism Travel Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Santorini tops regional Greek airports in traffic gains
ECONOMY

Santorini tops regional Greek airports in traffic gains

Effort to extend direct flights from US to Greece till year-end
ECONOMY

Effort to extend direct flights from US to Greece till year-end

Island-hopping’s new heights
TOURISM

Island-hopping’s new heights

BA canceling more summer flights
ECONOMY

BA canceling more summer flights

Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India
ECONOMY

Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service
ECONOMY

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service