Corfu air arrivals break record in August

Almost 400,000 tourists traveled to the island of Corfu in August via Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport, exceeding all precedent, as 2,398 international flights landed last month – i.e. 200 more than in August 2019 and 38 more than July 2022.

“By end-October we will have had over 1.6 million air passenger arrivals, breaking the 2018 record of 1.5 million arrivals over the summer,” the president of the Corfu Civil Aviation Authority employees’ association, Dimitris Roussos, said.

Roughly 200,000 tourists are expected to land at Corfu airport this month and at least 100,000 in October, while 1.33 million tourists have arrived so far in the first eight months of 2022.