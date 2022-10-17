Kikilias: October has been an ‘incredible’ month for tourism

Occupancy rates in October are still high on Greek islands with a strong brand, as well as in Athens, which is “full of” American tourists, to say nothing of the winter destinations ahead of the October 28 long weekend, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV on Sunday.

“October has been an incredible month for Greek tourism,” he said, reporting occupancy rates as high as 90% or 95% in destinations such as Pilio, Mani, Vytina and Dimitsana, in the Zagorochoria villages of Epirus and almost 100% in the villages of Nafpaktos’ mountains.

At the same time, he added, well-known destinations such as Rhodes and Crete are still getting a lot of US and French visitors, bringing much-needed income for the average Greek family.

“This is a significant boost for the Greek economy… I am waiting until the end of the year. The 2022 budget forecasts revenues of 15 billion euros from tourism. Not only have we exceeded this but I assure you that we are significantly higher than the €18.2 billion of 2019,” Kikilias said.