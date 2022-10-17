ECONOMY

Kikilias: October has been an ‘incredible’ month for tourism

Kikilias: October has been an ‘incredible’ month for tourism

Occupancy rates in October are still high on Greek islands with a strong brand, as well as in Athens, which is “full of” American tourists, to say nothing of the winter destinations ahead of the October 28 long weekend, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV on Sunday. 

“October has been an incredible month for Greek tourism,” he said, reporting occupancy rates as high as 90% or 95% in destinations such as Pilio, Mani, Vytina and Dimitsana, in the Zagorochoria villages of Epirus and almost 100% in the villages of Nafpaktos’ mountains. 

At the same time, he added, well-known destinations such as Rhodes and Crete are still getting a lot of US and French visitors, bringing much-needed income for the average Greek family. 

“This is a significant boost for the Greek economy… I am waiting until the end of the year. The 2022 budget forecasts revenues of 15 billion euros from tourism. Not only have we exceeded this but I assure you that we are significantly higher than the €18.2 billion of 2019,” Kikilias said.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Arrivals at regional airports up 7.2%
ECONOMY

Arrivals at regional airports up 7.2%

Celestyal waives vaccination/recovery certificate requirement
CRUISE TOURISM

Celestyal waives vaccination/recovery certificate requirement

Grivalia Hospitality transfers HQ to Greece
ECONOMY

Grivalia Hospitality transfers HQ to Greece

Nicosia’s program for slow tourism
CYPRUS

Nicosia’s program for slow tourism

Tourism drive to blend culture and green growth
ECONOMY

Tourism drive to blend culture and green growth

Tourism takings seen at €19 bln
TOURISM

Tourism takings seen at €19 bln