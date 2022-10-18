ECONOMY LOGISTICS

Decongesting western Athens of freight terminals

Decongesting western Athens of freight terminals
A first step was taken on Monday to address the usual chaos at Elaionas, west of Athens city center, from where the majority of national freight transport is currently carried out.

The move concerned the signing of a contract between state asset utilization fund TAIPED and the Municipality of Fyli for the development of a modern logistics center, perhaps the largest in southeastern Europe.

This ambitious project will allow the relocation of approximately 350 transport companies currently operating in Elaionas and handling goods with approximately 4,000 trucks, thus contributing to the decongestion of freight in Kifissos and other key roads.

