ECONOMY

Nearly 30% of Greeks at risk of poverty

Nearly 30% of Greeks at risk of poverty

A total of 29.5% of the total population (just under 3.1 million people) are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, the Hellenic Antipoverty Network said on Monday in its annual report. 

According to “Poverty Watch Greece 2022,” which uses Hellenic Statistical Authority and other data including from the Network’s own questionnaires, 19.6% of the Greek population is at risk of income poverty, 14.8% experience material deprivation of basic goods and 13.6% of 18-64 year-olds live in low-employment households. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece to ratify EU trade deal with Canada when issues are settled
ECONOMY

Greece to ratify EU trade deal with Canada when issues are settled

Watchdog probes talks with retailers
RETAIL MARKET

Watchdog probes talks with retailers

Tens of tourism-related projects
ECONOMY

Tens of tourism-related projects

Decongesting western Athens of freight terminals
LOGISTICS

Decongesting western Athens of freight terminals

Poverty rising again in Greece after pandemic, report says
ECONOMY

Poverty rising again in Greece after pandemic, report says

Another month with a primary budget surplus
ECONOMY

Another month with a primary budget surplus