Nearly 30% of Greeks at risk of poverty

A total of 29.5% of the total population (just under 3.1 million people) are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, the Hellenic Antipoverty Network said on Monday in its annual report.

According to “Poverty Watch Greece 2022,” which uses Hellenic Statistical Authority and other data including from the Network’s own questionnaires, 19.6% of the Greek population is at risk of income poverty, 14.8% experience material deprivation of basic goods and 13.6% of 18-64 year-olds live in low-employment households.