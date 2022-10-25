ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Island carrier Cycladic takes off

Cycladic, Greece’s first airline exclusively linking islands, performed its first flight this week, with passengers including the head of the South Aegean Regional Authority, Giorgos Hatzimarkos.

The carrier, operated by private jet and helicopter management company Ifly SA, will at first have a point-to-point network interconnecting Santorini, Paros, Mykonos, Syros, Crete (Hania and Iraklio) and Rhodes, with flights ranging between 20 and 80 minutes.

In the summer Milos will also be added to destinations.

The project’s fleet consists of three Cessna Grand Caravan 208BEX high-wing turboprop aircraft, which fly at low altitudes. 

