More and better jobs on offer

At least six out of 10 new jobs created in the last three years, from June 2019 to June 2022, concern highly skilled positions.

That element is perhaps the most encouraging for the future of employment in Greece, alongside the significant reduction in unemployment and the creation of more than 250,000 new jobs.

The challenge now for the Labor Ministry is for more and better jobs, but which should also be combined with satisfactory salaries – especially at the present time, as the wave of inflation in energy and basic products is taking a significant toll on the purchasing power of employees and on their standard of living. Of course, living conditions are worse for those working in illegal forms of labor because of the disproportionate impact of inflation on low incomes.

However, according to the data processed on behalf of the ministry by the Employment, Social Security, Welfare and Social Affairs Expert Unit, in the last three years there has also been a slight decline in part-time employment, which means that proportionally more permanent and full-time positions are being created compared to the past.

Employment

