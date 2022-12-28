Tourists are happiest in Greece

Qualitative figures remain particularly encouraging for Greek tourism, as reflected in the comparative satisfaction indicators of foreign visitors to Greece and other Mediterranean countries.

Greece still holds first place in the overall ranking of the so-called general satisfaction index. However, it has not increased its relative score, so the other countries have narrowed the gap this year.

The general satisfaction index of Greece in the first 11 months of 2019 was at 87.1%, with Croatia second with a rate of 85.5%. This year in the same period, Greece collected 87% and Cyprus followed with 85.6%. In addition, Greece may be ahead in the overall satisfaction index, but in its individual categories, such as cleanliness, entertainment, food etc, it faces serious competition.

Data concern the satisfaction index (GRI®), as well as individual customer satisfaction indicators of hotels, calculated by ReviewPro – that specializes in measuring hotels’ online reputation – and compiled and processed by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE). This index is calculated by analyzing variables linked to customer feedback posts on hundreds of social media platforms, hotel review websites and online travel agents. Indicators above 80% indicate a positive experience.

Based on the latest available data – i.e. by November 2022 – Greece ranks first in the general satisfaction index (GRI) of hotels with 86.8%. Croatia and Cyprus share second with 84.9%, followed by Spain (84.1%), Italy (83.1%) and Turkey (80.5%), while France was last (78.4%).

However, specific evaluations are of great interest: In service, Greece comes first with 89.1% and Cyprus second with 88.7%. In terms of hotel cleanliness, however, Cyprus is in first place with 91.8%, followed by Italy with 91.7%, while Greece is third with 90.6%.

Turkey topped the food-drink category with 84.3%; Cyprus was second with 84.2%, and Greece third with 82.7%.

On location, Turkey ranks top (90.4%), ahead of Cyprus (90.3%), while Greece is fifth (87.3%). In the value-for-money category, Turkey is also first (86.8%), followed by Cyprus (86.6%) and Greece (85.1%).