Next tourism campaign to focus on sustainability

The sun sets behind a wind turbine on the Aegean Sea island of Tilos, May 9, 2022. When deciding where to test green tech, policymakers picked the remotest point on the map, tiny Tilos. Providing electricity and basic services, and even access by ferry is all a challenge for this island of just 500 year-round inhabitants. It's latest mission: Dealing with plastic

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the next tourism campaign will focus on sustainable tourism, in statements to Le Monde.

In a story on the huge travel flows to Greece this year and future challenges, Kikilias noted that a strategic plan is being promoted to ensure tourism’s sustainability and the prevention of negative repercussions on the residents and the environment.

He specifically referred to the island of Tilos, which is 100% energy independent most of the time, due to the installment of solar panels and wind turbines.

“There are 124 islands in Greece that you can visit and a lot of destinations on the mainland. The possibilities are endless and the economic choices unlimited,” he said.