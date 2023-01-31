ECONOMY

Greek online fashion sales up in 2022

Greek online fashion sales increased in 2022 despite rising inflation, geopolitical tensions and an energy crisis that negatively affected consumer behavior, GLAMI.gr said in its annual Fashion Year in Review report.

More specifically, 56% of fashion e-shops reported an increase in revenue, up from 47% in 2021, with 43% saying business results were positive in 2022.

Greek representatives of the fashion sector (clothing and footwear) remained optimistic over the current year, with 40% expecting conditions to improve and only 2% saying conditions would worsen. A 12% is certain that conditions will be definitely better in 2023.

Half (50%) of fashion e-shops said they planned to keep prices unchanged in 2023 and 37% plan to raise prices by 6-10%. [AMNA]

