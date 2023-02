Paros, Tinos and Milos are described as destinations with magical landscapes and beaches according to the French travel website Routard.com which has over 400,000 followers.

The article highlights the “untouched coasts of Milos, the quiet beaches of Paros and the bucolic paths of Tinos,” while there are references to the caldera of Santorini, the mountainous landscape of Naxos and the impressive rocky scenery of Amorgos, “the island of big blue.”