Greece is fifth top destination

Greece lies fifth in the preferences of Europeans as a tourism destination of choice, but it is closely followed by Croatia, which in recent years has recorded impressive tourism growth, per the latest research by Mindhaus.

Importantly for Greece, sun and sea vacations, the most desired tourism offering of this country, remain the preferred type of leisure travel for Europeans (17%), followed by city breaks (16%) and culture and heritage (15%).

Regarding individual markets, Mindhaus indicated that Greece is fifth in the preferences of Germans, fourth in the preferences of French and Austrians and third for Poles.

Enjoying natural landscapes (19%), tasting local cuisine (17%) and learning about local culture (15%) are now the most sought-after experiences among travelers.

In addition, most Europeans, namely 77%, intend to take at least one trip in the first six months of this year. This figure represents a significant increase of 16% compared to the corresponding intentions of Europeans last year.

These conclusions emerge from the survey carried out by Mindhaus on behalf of the European Travel Commission (ETC), with data collected in the previous two months from a sample of 6,000 people from all the main Greek tourism markets.

For those surveyed, the top three criteria for choosing their next travel destination are pleasant weather (18%), travel opportunities and offers (17%) and friendly locals (12%). For travelers aged 25-44, attractive offers are the most important decision factor. However, the priority given to sustainability issues appears to be low: Only 6% of respondents consider destinations’ actions to preserve natural and cultural heritage as a primary selection factor.

Still, Europeans show an increasing desire to travel outside their country, with 63% of respondents now preferring international travel within Europe. This represents double-digit growth of 13% in just one year. Despite concerns about inflation and consumer confidence in Europe, the survey shows that Europeans’ planned holiday budgets remain unchanged, revealing their determination to travel despite the economic uncertainty.