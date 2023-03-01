Intrakat project to improve mobile signals at Fraport airports

Intrakat is expected to complete a project to create a cell telephony signal coverage network in the 14 regional airports operated by Fraport Greece.

The network will be used by all large telecoms providers in the country in the airports of Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Hania, Aktio, Corfu, Kavala, Cephalonia, Kos, Mytilene, Rhodes, Skiathos, Samos and Zakynthos.

Intrakat said it will use all available frequency zones to fully guarantee 5G services (800 MHz to 3,500 MHz) and all available technologies (GSM, DCS, UMTS, LTE & 5G).

Intrakat will also begin a pilot project to offer a mobile telephony signal for Line 2 of the Athens metro and to build a modern fiber-to-the-home network in three municipalities in Attica for PPC.